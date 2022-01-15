Azam Khan's Son Released From Jail; Says 'Father Still In Custody, Judiciary Only Hope'

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam was released from the Sitapur Jail on Saturday.

Govt is framing Azam Khan, judiciary only hope: Detained SP leader Azam Khan's son

Abdullah Azam is also a Samajwadi Party leader, had won from the Suar assembly seat in 2017 and was later detained in several matters including the case of providing a fake birth certificate. Abdullah Azam’s assembly membership was annulled after he was convicted in the fake birth certificate case.

While speaking to the press on his release, he said that his father and senior SP leader Azam Khan, who has been detained in the Sitapur jail for 1.5 years has been framed in several cases and the Yogi Adityanath government has made immense efforts to keep him behind bars. Expressing hope in the judicial system, he said, “I just have faith in the judiciary, courts will give us justice.”

Abdullah Azam further alleged that his father has been jailed purposely, while the others accused in the same case have been given anticipatory bails.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam released from Sitapur Jail today



Azam Khan continues to be lodged in the Sitapur jail since 2020 with many cases registered against him.



"I want the courts to deliver justice," says Abdullah Azam pic.twitter.com/D5IBUe5qCt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

'Akhilesh Yadav will become CM in 2022'

Apart from this, he also asserted faith in Samajwadi Party and termed that the party will rise to victory in upcoming state polls and SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of the state once again. Attacking the CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, he stated, “ the people of the state are fed up with unemployment, lack of development, and the pain this government has caused to them and on March 10, the Samajwadi Party will rise to power.”

Commenting on Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation from the BJP government and induction in Samajwadi Party, Abdullah Azam said, “Swami Ji is a big leader..and a very down to earth person. He had switched to the SP because a large section of the people in the state is being tortured in the state.”



Azam Khan was arrested along with his son and wife in February 2020 in several cases of of land grabbing, encroachment and providing fake birth certificates.

Image: ANI, PTI