Retorting to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's claim that 'Azam Khan will not be released in jail if SP wins', Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima on Monday, said it was wrong. Similarly, his son Abdullah Azam Khan pointed out that Adityanath had flaunted 'would Azam Khan be in jail if there was no BJP?' and now claimed the opposite. 55 seats across nine districts go to polls today - covering almost one-fourth of Assembly seats till date. Results will be announced on March 10.

Azam Khan's wife rebuts Yogi Adityanath

"This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them," said Tanzeem Fatima. Talking about her husband's electoral chances, she said, "He is not here but the people of Rampur are with him. He will win with more votes than earlier". Both Tanzeem Fatima and her son - Abdullah are in the poll fray for the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district which goes to polls today.

This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them: Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/w6exvKEoBb — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Contradictory statement of BJP, both engines of 'double engine' running separately. On one hand, they say 'had Azam Khan been in jail if there was no BJP'? On the other hand, CM Yogi Adityanath says this. I think it'll be better if BJP clears its stand first: Abdullah Azam Khan pic.twitter.com/jgE15VkZfy — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Adityanath said, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger." Recently, the Supreme Court had denied relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Khan, who is contesting from the Rampur assembly seat, has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him.

Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases against him by the Uttar Pradesh government from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing. In 2021, the Rampur district administration passed an order, taking back 173 acres of land of Jauhar Trust, headed by Khan and his family. The court found that the Jauhar Trust was not following the conditions set by the state government during the sale of the land in 2005.

Following the court order, the land will now be registered in the name of the government in revenue records, under the category of gram sabha land. The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, spans across 300 acres of land in the Rampur district. Moreover, Khan has also been slapped with model code of conduct violations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

UP Elections Phase 2

On February 14, 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh go to polls. Out of the total seats, Dalit voters hold sway in 20 seats and Muslims in 25 seats - giving the SP-RLD combine a leg up. Four cabinet ministers - Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh are in the poll fray, while jailed SP veteran Azam Khan is also up for re-election from Rampur.