Bareilly Stampede: DM Orders Probe Into Congress' Rally, Seeks Report 'soon'

Following the stampede-like situation that took place during a marathon organised by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, an official inquiry has been ordered by the Bareilly district magistrate (DM) into the incident. The marathon was on the lines of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Due to flaws in organising the event, and unclear instructions provided to the participating girls, the marathon turned into total chaos with a near-stampede situation that was extensively covered by Republic Media Network.

Taking cognizance of the incident, District Magistrate of Bareilly Manvendr Singh said," I have ordered the city magistrate to investigate the matter and give a report soon."

NCPCR requests FIR be filed

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) addressed a letter to the district magistrate, in which it asked the DM to look into the matter and initiate a necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children, by lodging an FIR at the first instance.

The Commission has sought an Action Taken Report with regard to the status of treatment of injured children in the said incident within 24 hours and a detailed fact-finding inquiry report, within seven days of receiving the letter.

"Prima-facie, the use of children in such political activities appears to be a violation of Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," NCPCR noted in its letter.

'Natural for such incidents occur': Congress justifies stampede

Meanwhile, the Congress has tried to get away with the stampede at Bareilly by comparing it to the recent one at Srinagar's Vaishno Devi. Speaking to Republic, senior Congress leader and former mayor Supriya Aron said that it is 'natural' for such incidents to occur in crowded places.

"We know what happened at Vaishno Devi. It is natural for such incidents to occur. These young girls tripped over while running, that was all. I would still apologise if anyone was hurt. I would appeal to the media to not amplify the issue. This could even be a conspiracy by certain miscreants who could not stand our successful campaign. We never know their intentions," Aron said.

Shocking visuals from the marathon showed hundreds of girls, as young as 15 years, tripping over each other and crying out for help amid failed attempts by Congress workers to pick the distressed students.