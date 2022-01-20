Setting up a massive face-off in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) founder and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest against incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. Issuing a press release on Thursday, ASP stated that Azad will contest polls to further Dr. Ambedkar's motto 'Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay' (Welfare and happiness of Dalits). The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Chandrashekar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath

On Wednesday, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal. He said, "I will seek Azamgarh people's permission before I decide where to contest from".

His decision comes mere days after BJP fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971, making Adityanath the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold.

Bhim Army's UP campaign

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. The Bhim Army leader alleged that Akhilesh Yadav could not understand "social justice" and remained silent on matters related to Dalits. Azad said in order to stop the BJP, he tried joining hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP, but to no avail.

Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. Recently he visited the kin of Kasganj custodial death case, Hathras case, Lakhmipur case and also threw his support for the farmers' protests. He spotlight in December 2020 when he read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes. He was jailed for almost a month before Delhi HC granted him bail.