Gearing up for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will rally in Yogi Adityanath's hometurf - Gorakhpur for the next two days. Claiming that he will 'free Gorakhpur from a feudal lord', Azad said that the poll fight was between people and the ruler. Azad himself has decided to fight against Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Azad to rally in Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की धरती को सामंतवादी क्रूर शासक से मुक्त कराने आ रहा हूं। यहीं से बहुजन मुक्ति का इंकलाब होगा। गुलामी की बेड़ियां काटकर नई बहुजन क्रांति का आगाज होगा। ये लड़ाई अब शासक बनाम जनता की है। आज ओर कल दो दिन गोरखपुर रहूँगा। जय भीम, जय मण्डल। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 30, 2022

Recently, Azad predicted a repeat of 1971 when BJP's then-CM Tribhuvan Narain Singh lost to Ramkrishna Dwivedi from Gorakhpur's Manipur seat. He claimed that Adityanath was responsible for Gorakhpur and UP's destruction. Adityanath is the second sitting CM to contest from Gorakhpur.

Azad said, "We need to go back to the history of Gorakhpur In 1971, a sitting chief minister, T N Singh, was defeated by the people of Gorakhpur. Similarly, Adityanath is the CM now and is responsible for the destruction of UP and Gorakhpur in the last five years". Azad has allied with 35 small political parties, forming a coalition called Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) to contest on all 403 seats.

Warming up to the Gorakhpur challenge, he said, "This is my first election. People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen". The SPM is led jointly by Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan - Peace Party chief. A Peace party spokesperson said, "We are contesting under the joint leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan on all 403 seats. We are not fighting for the CM seat, we just want to win seats".

Bhim Army's UP campaign

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. He grabbed spotlight when read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes and his arrest.