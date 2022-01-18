Congress' Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday offered prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura and stated that Lord Krishna was the 'biggest politician' who fought for truth and that the Congress had learnt politics from him. Speaking to ANI, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we've all learnt politics from him."

He further added that Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath's days were done as a Chief Minister and that shocking results would emerge in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress. We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission," Baghel added.

Baghel kick starts door-to-door campaign in UP

This comes two days after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel kickstarted Congress' door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday even as the Election Commission of India extended a ban on public rallies up to January 22 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, after which, an FIR was registered against Baghel and others for violating COVID norms.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation. All physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.