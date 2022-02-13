Bhupesh Baghel Dodges Question On 3rd Congress' 'Ladki Hoon' Poster Girl Joining BJP

As the third poster girl of Congress' 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh quit the party, Republic on Sunday confronted Congress UP observer and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Pallavi Singh on Saturday quit the grand old party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Priyanka Gandhi's slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hu' has brought confidence in women. The change is certain," he said. When Republic asked about three of the poster girls quitting the party, Bhupesh Baghel refused to comment and said that he has already answered this.

3rd poster girl of Cong's 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign joins BJP

The third poster girl of the 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign on Saturday joined BJP. Earlier, two other prominent faces of the campaign- Vandana Singh and Priyanka Maurya had embraced the membership of the saffron party.

Speaking to the media, Pallavi Singh said, "The party (Congress) talks about giving rights to women, but the women within the party are not respected. How are they supposed to protect other women if they cannot do anything about the women within the political party. This is a major reason why I left the Congress."

Earlier, this month, Vandana Singh had left Congress citing 'ignorance' amongst the party workers. Notably, she had earlier served as the Vice President of UP Mahila Congress (Central zone). Another poster personality, Priyanka Maurya had exited the party to join the BJP.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on January 14, Maurya had said, "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket."

The ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases. While the first phase concluded on Wednesday, the remaining six phases are scheduled on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.