Big Claim By Ex-BJP Leader Dharam Singh Saini; '1 Minister, 4 MLAs Will Resign Everyday'

Hours after resigning from the cabinet, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Singh Saini made a big claim predicting that one Minister and three to four MLAs will quit the BJP every day in the run-up to the assembly elections. Alleging 'suppression' of Dalits under the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government, the prominent backward caste leader promised to follow the footsteps of senior leader Swami Prasad Maurya whose resignation kickstarted the mass exodus.

"I will go with Swami Prasad Maurya Ji. I have resigned because for 5 years, Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, unemployed were beaten up by lathis, teachers were insulted and transferred. I realised this from the first day, but our voices were suppressed. The fire was burning since that day, waiting for an opportunity. We are upset with those running the government. We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till January 20," said Dharam Singh Saini.

Moments after resigning from the BJP-led state cabinet, Saini on Thursday joined the Samajwadi Party. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav took to his Twitter handle to welcome the "social justice warrior". "In 2022, the victory of inclusive harmony is certain!" SP chief Yadav further wrote in the tweet which had a picture of himself with Saini embedded. Saini who held independent charge of the AYUSH and Food Security and Drug Administration had joined the saffron party in 2016.

‘सामाजिक न्याय’ के एक और योद्धा डॉ. धर्म सिंह सैनी जी के आने से, सबका मेल-मिलाप-मिलन करानेवाली हमारी ‘सकारात्मक और प्रगतिशील राजनीति’ को और भी उत्साह व बल मिला है। सपा में उनका ससम्मान हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!



बाइस में समावेशी-सौहार्द की जीत निश्चित है! #मेला_होबे pic.twitter.com/2FDkLLNW93 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2022

Slew of resignations in UP BJP

In the past three days, nine MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party out of which eight of them are expected to formally join Samajwadi Party on January 14. To begin with, key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet followed by Akhilesh Yadav welcoming him into the party fold. Four more BJP MLAs in the Maurya camp- Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar put in their papers, along with BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana.

UP Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned citing the alleged neglect of the backward classes and Dalits by the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government. Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10, 2022.

Image: ANI