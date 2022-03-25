Just a few hours before Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogi Adityanath takes oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, preparations are in full swing ahead of the grand swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Visuals from the mega event show last moment preparations ongoing as the dignitaries are likely to arrive shortly at the venue.

Taking a look at the bird's eye view angle at the stadium, a huge saffron Lotus can be seen in the middle of the stadium signifying the party's symbol. Apart from that, arrangements have been made for the people who would be arriving to witness the grand ceremony following which a stage has also been set up for the ministers and leaders with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Adityanath.

Following the preparations ongoing at the stadium, roads leading to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium have been also decorated with lights while cutouts of the BJP leaders are also put at various places as the state decks up for the big day.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been heightened and forces are deployed at the stadium, the Shaheed Path has been also closed for the public today and there will be a complete ban on the movement of vehicles on it from 6:00 am till 10:00 pm.

Notably, along with Yogi Adityanath, around 45 to 50 ministers will be sworn in today at the event followed by 20-24 cabinet ministers in the presence of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and several senior party leaders and chief ministers from other states.

Yogi Adityanath to return as UP chief minister

Notably, Yogi Adityanath will be taking his oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at a ceremony on Friday in Lucknow. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, and many senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the ceremony, around 85,000 people are likely to attend the grand ceremony in Lucknow.

Previously during the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, BJP bagged 255 seats in the state assembly and further returned to power becoming the first party to return to power in successive polls after 37 years. Adityanath who contested the Gorakhpur Sadar seat also won by a huge margin.

Image: Republic World/Twitter/@ANI