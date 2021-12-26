BJP Alleges Girls 'manhandled' At Priyanka Vadra's Jhansi Rally; 'Modi, Yogi' Chants Heard

Congress on Monday defied COVID-19 protocols and organised a 'Mahila' Marathon in Jhansi ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. However, in a huge embarrassment for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chants of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath's names were heard at the rally. Some Congress workers also misbehaved with students and women, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged.

In a video shared by Uttar Pradesh BJP, students can be seen chanting in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Same name on heart and tongue of girls who came to Priyanka Vadra's rally in Jhansi. Modi...Modi...Modi," BJP tweeted.

झांसी में प्रियंका वाड्रा की रैली में आई लड़कियों के दिल और जुबान पर एक ही नाम



मोदी... मोदी... मोदी... pic.twitter.com/abnLH1ZeJ4 — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) December 26, 2021

In another clip, BJP claimed that girls were mishandled. "Priyanka Vadra Ji... see the plight of daughters in your own rally. These girls have to fight only with 'Congress workers'. Is this the respect of girls in Congress?" the saffron party asked.

'This is basic character of Indian National Confused Party workers'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said, "In the video, you can see how the girls are manhandled. This is the basic character of Indian National Confused Party workers. The same thing had happened once there was a candle march in which Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi had participated. In that march, Congress workers misbehaved with Priyanka Vadra as well. This political party doesn't have respect for women."

BJP leader Sukesh Nakhua who tweeted the video, said that Congress workers misbehaved with a girl for just a band. He said that mistreating and mishandling women is in Congress' DNA.

The Congress had planned two Mahila marathons in Lucknow and Jhansi despite restriction by district authorities. The Lucknow marathon was cancelled. However, in Jhansi, the girls refused to return. The grand old party had announced scooty as a prize for the first three winners. It had stated that fourth to 25th winners would be given a smartphone while the next 100 will get a fitness band.

Sharing a video of the Jhansi marathon, Priyanka Vadra slammed CM Yogi Adityanath saying that "you take anti-women things that's why you didn't allow girls' Marathon in Lucknow."

"Girls of Jhansi have sent you a message that girls will not tolerate, will fight for their rights. If you can rally, girls will run too," she added.

..@myogiadityanath जी आप लड़कियों को नियंत्रित करने जैसी महिला विरोधी बात करते हो, इसलिए आपने लखनऊ में लड़कियों की मैराथन नहीं होने दी।



झांसी की लड़कियों ने आपको एक संदेश भेजा है कि लड़कियां सहेंगी नहीं, अपने हक के लिए लड़ेंगी। अगर आप रैली कर सकते हो, तो लड़कियां भी दौड़ेंगी। pic.twitter.com/5bBYT5eyXc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2021

Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP, PTI