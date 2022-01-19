BJP Ally Anupriya Patel Slams Previous UPA Govt Over OBC Reservation; Confident Of Victory

After the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, Union Minister of States and Apna Party chief Anupriya Patel lambasted the previous UPA government for neglecting the people belonging to backward caste, especially in NEET exams. Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party also voiced the same opinion after the CEC meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda. In the upcoming U.P polls, BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats.

While addressing a press conference after the CEC meet, Anupriya Patel stated, "When it comes to the issue of giving a constitutional platform to the OBC commission, the previous Governments never paid attention to it. UPA Govt did not pay heed to the demands of OBC reservation in NEET exams. PM Modi took the historic decision of giving 27% reservation for OBCs in the NEET exam."

'We will definitely come back to power in UP': Anupriya Patel to Republic

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Anupriya Patel expressed confidence over BJP coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh. She said, "We've decided to work together. We are talking on the seat sharing currently. We will reach a decision soon. UP has seen a lot of development under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. It is one of the progressive states in the country now. We will definitely come back to power."

When asked on her party's stand for the OBCs, Patel added, "We have always demanded for a separate ministry which must be carved out for the OBC. Honourable Prime Minister has been kind enough to resolve a lot of issues related to the OBC."

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday. The meeting was held in order to finalise the names of the candidates of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa assembly elections. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting began at 11:30 am and concluded at around 4:30 pm. Minutes after the 5-hour long meeting concluded, BJP National President JP Nadda took to Twitter and expressed his confidence that once again the Saffron party will retain power in Uttar Pradesh and the NDA alliance will cross the mark of 300 seats. In the upcoming U.P polls, BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats, informed Nadda.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.

