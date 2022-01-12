BJP Hits Back In UP; Inducts Two Opposition MLAs & One Former Legislator After 4 MLAs Quit

Ahead of Assembly polls, several leaders from Uttar Pradesh including Congress MLA from Behat, Saharanpur, Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj, Firozabad MLA Hariom Yadav and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dr Dharmpal Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The leaders switched sides and joined the BJP in presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi. Earlier, several leaders from Punjab had also made similar moves. This comes as a significant boost to BJP which is recovering from the shock after four MLAs quit the party yesterday.

The BJP on Wednesday informed that three UP leaders have now made the switch and joined the party ahead of the upcoming polls. “Congress MLA Shri Naresh Saini, Samajwadi Party MLA Shri Hariom Yadav and former Samajwadi Party MLA Shri Dharmpal Yadav join BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi,” the BJP tweeted. The party also shared pictures of the newly recruited members with the party’s senior leaders handing them the entry chit to the ruling party.

The move comes as a relief to BJP as MLAs Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar earlier resigned following Swami Prasad Maurya and are set to join SP. Earlier in a similar event, several leaders from Punjab including former MLA Arvind Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and former Amritsar councillor Dharamveer Sarin joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the party office in the national capital.

Blow for BJP ahead of UP elections

BJP was left embarrassed on Tuesday after key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet and joined SP. In his resignation letter, he claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state.

"I have sounded an alarm by resigning. There is a pain of 5 years behind this decision as the unemployed were made fun of and the treatment with Dalits, other backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium enterprises traders by the current Yogi leadership is the reason I resigned. 2022 election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya," he told Republic TV.

Welcoming Maurya's decision, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "There will be a revolution of social justice. There will be a change in 2022". The BJP leader's entry is likely to boost SP's appeal among non-Yadav OBCs in the UP election which is being held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. On the other hand, the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

