BJP Jolted As UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Election; Jumps Ship To SP

In a massive blow to BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined SP. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state.

In the resignation letter sent to the Governor, Swami Prasad Maurya wrote, "Sir, in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Coordination, I discharged my responsibilities with utmost attention in spite of adverse circumstances and different ideology. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the gross negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium enterprises traders". As per sources, Ministers Dara Singh Chouhan, Dharam Singh Saini and 4 other MLAs can follow in Maurya's footsteps.

Commenting on Maurya's decision, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Hearty congratulations and welcome to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and to all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP! There will be revolution of social justice. There will be change in 2022."

Quitting BSP on June 22, 2016, after accusing ex-UP CM Mayawati of "auctioning" seats, Swami Prasad Maurya had joined the saffron party in the presence of the then BJP president Amit Shah on August 8. This was perceived as a big boost to BJP ahead of the 2017 UP Assembly polls owing to the fact that he was the Leader of Opposition from 2012 to 2016. After BJP swept the election by winning a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, Maurya was immediately inducted into UP's Council of Ministers. With this latest induction, SP will seek to consolidate its position as the polls loom closer.

The UP election

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.