BJP Leader Mocks SP, Shares Morphed Pic Of Akhilesh 'monitoring' Eiffel Tower Construction

As the political squabble over taking credit for development projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state's 2022 Assembly polls heats up, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Yadav, on Thursday, took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief, Akhilesh Yadav.

In his Twitter post, the BJP leader shared a photoshopped picture of Akhilesh Yadav in which he can be seen standing in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower. Captioning the picture, Arun Yadav quipped, "In Paris, Akhilesh Yadav monitoring the construction of Eiffel Tower being built under Samajwajwadi Party. Picture dated- August 14, 1888."

The post was, however, deleted after a few hours.

'Akhilesh Yadav discovered India': Arun Yadav mocks SP chief

This was not the first time that Arun Yadav took to social media to rubbish SP's claims of initiating most development projects in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, the BJP leader had shared another photoshopped picture of Akhilesh Yadav dressed like a pirate. He captioned the post, "India was discovered by Akhilesh Yadav, Vasco da Gama had just come from Europe and inaugurated it by cutting the ribbon." He added in Hindi, "Akhilesh Bhaiya Jinnah-Bad."

Samajwadi Party claims BJP inaugurating projects they initiated

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has claimed that most development projects being inaugurated by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had been initiated by the SP.

Ahead of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration on December 13, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the construction was initiated by Samajwadi Party.

"We will give documents as well, because this time, we will talk with proof. All this is happening so that the govt escapes providing double income to farmers; it's a distraction," Akhilesh had said.

This was not a claim in isolation. Even when the Saryu Canal Project was inaugurated, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that it was the Samajwadi Party government that took the development project, contrary to what was being claimed by the BJP.

"They (BJP) are saying that they have completed the work, but they should also add how much of the work was done by us (SP)," the SP chief said, adding that the BJP did not have the habit of working, but just inaugurating projects. "Uttar Pradesh people should know this," he added.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party had slammed BJP for taking credit for the Purvanchal Expressway. "The ribbon came from Lucknow and the scissors came from New Delhi. There is a 'Khichham-Khichai' to take credit for the work of SP. It is hoped that till now the people of Lucknow sitting alone must have memorised the length of the 'Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway'," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.