BJP Leaders Meet JP Nadda, Discuss Brahmin Outreach Programme In UP Ahead Of Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday held a meeting with members of the BJP committee formed for Brahmin outreach in Uttar Pradesh. The committee was formed to woo Brahmin voters to the party ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. A large number of senior BJP leaders reached Delhi to take part in the meeting.

Senior leaders on Monday took part in the meeting held by JP Nadda to discuss the party’s newly launched Brahmin outreach programme. The leaders, as part of the programme, discussed the decision to form the committee and its functioning in the state ahead of the UP polls. The committee will also make an attempt to reach out to the crucial segment of the voters and share the party's various welfare measures carried out for them including the 10% reservation for poor people from the upper caste.

Following the meeting, UP Minister Shrikant Sharma backed the formation of the committee and said that the BJP would win the elections with the support of people from all communities. He added that the Opposition was trying to spread rumours again the BJP for being supportive of the Brahmin community. “BJP is the party that values Brahmins the most. We have ministers and leaders from the community. But the BJP does not do politics based on caste but on basis of development,” Sharma said. Earlier, the leaders had participated in a meeting held by BJP's UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the outreach programme.

BJP's four-member committee for Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP formed a four-member committee with an aim to reach out to the Brahmin communities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision was taken at a three-hour marathon meeting called by Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. Pradhan, during the meeting, spoke to a dozen of Brahmin leaders at his residence to keep the caste equation in BJP's favour.

Through this, senior Brahmin leaders from the party will visit all the 403 assembly constituencies in the state as a part of its outreach programme. Notably, this move holds major significance as the Brahmin community constitutes 17% of the voter base in Uttar Pradesh, thus, it will further help in gaining a major support base for the saffron party. The BJP has been extensively campaigning in the state to re-win the elections bound to take place early next year.

UP elections 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.

Image: REPUBLIC