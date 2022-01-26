In a huge claim ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the BJP leadership is trying to cut UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to size. To buttress her point, she highlighted that Adityanath had been fielded from the Gorakhpur Urban seat amid initial speculations that he will be fielded from Ayodhya. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she opined, "I suppose in an autocratic system like BJP's, there can only be one supreme leader".

On this occasion, she also explained Congress' thrust on women empowerment under the aegis of the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. Gandhi added, "They are 50 per cent of the population, yet they are hugely under-represented in the political space. If they consolidate into a political and electoral force by recognizing their own value and strength in political terms- they can change the politics of our nation".

Looks to me that BJP leadership is attempting to cut him to size: Priyanka Gandhi on Yogi Adityanath being fielded from Gorakhpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2022

Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur Urban

On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. This marks a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls. While BSP has ruled out the possibility of Mayawati contesting the Assembly polls, the SP chief is in the poll fray from the Karhal seat falling under SP's bastion of Mainpuri.

Priyanka Gandhi takes U-turn on 'CM face' remark

Though she declared herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for the UP elections on January 21, Priyanka Gandhi backtracked on this comment on the same day. The Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. Maintaining that it is not necessary that Congress will not announce a CM face for the UP polls, she asserted that her party can consider an alliance with any other party barring BJP after the declaration of the election results.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "I am not saying that I am the CM face. I said this as I was irritated. Because you are asking the same question repeatedly. What is the big issue? There are so many states and so many in-charges whether they belong to BJP or Congress. Do you ask all of them whether they are going to be the CM face? Why don't you ask them? Why are you asking me?"

(With PTI inputs)