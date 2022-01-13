'BJP Lied To People Earlier, Now People Throwing Them Out': Akhilesh On MLAs Quitting BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Thursday, January 13, spoke of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members shifting to Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. Earlier on January 11, Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the Cabinet.

Responding to sitting UP ministers quitting BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In a democracy, if a big politician who works for the society joins you, then I will welcome them."

He added, "The same happens at the BJP - 'jo aaye unpe maala, jo gaye unpe bhaala?'"

Referring to former Minister of Labour and Services and Coordination, Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation, Yadav said, "SP is doing the work of bringing people together. SP Maurya had worked with Netaji before, isn't it good if he's coming back to the same family?"

"BJP insulted the backward community and SP Maurya is a big leader, and so Samajwadi Party welcomes him," he added.

He further mentioned that there are a few leaders who know what is good and shift parties realising that the party would form the government. Therefore, S.P. Maurya knows which party is winning and made the decision to shift parties.

Stating that BJP has introduced the politics of caste and division, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP won the last elections by lying to the people; now the people have decided to throw them out."

Uttar Pradesh Elections

As the state will go to elections this year, the Election Commision of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

