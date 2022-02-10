The high stake battle for Uttar Pradesh has begun with 58 seats in Western UP voting to decide the fate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The first phase of the UP election gains significance as six ministers of the Yogi cabinet are in the poll fray, including Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, who is a sitting MLA from Mathura.

While the Opposition has accused the saffron party of using religion as its plank for the UP elections, the BJP has listed several key improvements in road infrastructure, employment of youth, and provision of basic facilities - electricity, water, health, and education.

Shrikant Sharma, BJP's candidate and sitting MLA from Govardhan casted his vote this morning, and said, "These elections are not ordinary elections but are associated with the development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh."

Speaking to Republic, Sharma said that BJP is the only party that is inclusive of all people. Listing his government's works over the past four years, he said, "Today you will not find any village of UP in the dark, we have provided electricity to every corner of the state. The former governments provided electricity to only four districts, whereas our government has distributed an equal amount of power to all 73 districts."

"People are getting ration twice a month and vaccines against COVID-19. People are availing benefits of health facilities. The poor are living in pucca houses and are getting benefits under Ayushmann Bharat Yojna. We have built public toilets for women without discrimination. We have ensured that Gareeb Kalyan Yojna reaches people at all levels. Even farmers have benefitted from increased MSPs, feeders, and 10 hours of electricity for farming. There was a lot of mismanagement before, we have brought management here," said Sharma.

'Development-based election'

Talking about the developmental works in his constituency, the BJP MLA said, "There are half a million houses in Mathura, out of which 70,000 houses have been provided clean drinking water. We are working towards making water available to the rest of the houses by 2024. We are connecting all houses to sewers. We want Mathura to develop, after all, it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

"We started the purification of Yamuna in 2019. There were 35 canals that used to contaminate the Yamuna. Within two years, 31 of these canals have been closed by 2021. Parking is a major issue in Mathura. For this, we provided multi-level parking. We set up the Jal Shodhan Yantra, district hospital in Mathura, widened roads as well as police stations. A lot of work has been done and a lot is left to do. We will complete all these works in the coming years," the power minister asserted.

Shrikant Sharma added that cultural, national, border security, and welfare of the poor have been core issues of the party and the Yogi Adityanath-led government has constantly worked in that direction. In Govardhan, the Samajwadi Party has pitted Davendra Agrawal against BJP minister Sharma. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.