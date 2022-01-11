In a shocking development, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter Riya Shakya released a video alleging that her father had been allegedly kidnapped and that he was unwell. Vinay Shakya's daughter accused her uncle and grandmother of forcefully taking her father to Lucknow to join Samajwadi Party.

In the video, she said that her father suffered from a brain stroke in 2018 following which he was admitted to Lucknow's PGI hospital.

"I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for forming a high-level panel and treating him. CM also met my father at PGI 4-5 times. My dad cannot talk properly, his ability to think and understand has decreased. We are working for BJP in my region because elections are close. In between this, my uncle Devesh Shakya and grandmother took my father to Lucknow. We don't know where he is and his condition," she said while urging the Uttar Pradesh government to find her father.

Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister and prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined Samajwadi Party. Speaking to Republic, Maurya stated by tendering resignation, he has sounded an alarm. He also accused the BJP government of neglecting youths and backward classes.

"I have sounded an alarm by resigning. There is a pain of 5 years behind this decision as the unemployed were made fun of and the treatment with Dalits, other backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium enterprises traders by the current Yogi leadership is the reason I resigned. 2022 election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya"

With SP Morya, three other BJP MLAs- Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari) and Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar) have joined Akhilesh Yadav's party. In a press conference, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is fighting UP polls with SP, said that 13 more BJP MLAs will join the Samajwadi Party.

Reacting to Swami Prasad Maurya's exit, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged him to 'sit and talk', stating that a hasty decision can backfire. Taking to Twitter, BJP Deputy CM said, "Respected Swami Prasad Maurya ji for whatever reasons you submitted your resignation, I don't know. I appeal you to sit and talk, hasty decisions often prove to be wrong."