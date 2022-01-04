Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Lord Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said, "The one who attacks those who pray to Lord Ram should not talk about Ram Rajya."

He further added that Akhilesh Yadav is dreaming of winning 400 seats in upcoming UP polls. Earlier, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had claimed that Lord Krishna visits him in his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish "Ram Rajya" in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP mocks Akhilesh Yadav over Lord Krishna remarks:

"The one who attacks those who pray to Lord Ram should not talk about Ram Rajya. Who knows what he is dreaming, he is also seeing dreams where he is having 400 seats. He might get 400 chairs but not seats in elections," added UP Dy CM Maurya.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lambasts Akhilesh Yadav's Lord Krishna dreams remark

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his Lord Krishna remarks ahead of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Naqvi took a dig and stated that the Samajwadi Party chief has started seeing his government in his dreams.

Further attacking the Akhilesh Yadav-led party over its promises of safety and free electricity, the Union Minister stated that the former is fabricating and making up false promises. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has therefore avered that the people of Uttar Pradesh know that a "Samajwadi Party government will only be in dreams and not in reality".

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Lord Krishna dreams

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna visits him in his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh. The former UP chief minister made the claim during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party. Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government has "failed" in the state.

