As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refutes being Congress' UP CM face, UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday, claimed that her 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' was hollow. He mocked her for rescinding her decision, claiming that she has backed down from her own challenge. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

UP minister mocks Priyanka Vadra

Echoing Singh, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya advised Vadra to concentrate on finding candidates for Congress, rather than thinking of CM face. BJP MP Jagadambika Pal said, "They know Congress will lose. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, Priyanka Vadra doesn't know where she will fight from. Hence she had no option but to take a u-turn from her statement".

Earlier in the day, Vadra backtracked on her statement declaring herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for the UP elections. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. Maintaining that it is not necessary that Congress will not announce a CM face for the UP polls, she asserted that her party can consider an alliance with any other party barring BJP after the declaration of the election results.

"I am not saying that I am the CM face. I said this as I was irritated. Because you are asking the same question repeatedly. What is the big issue?," asked Vadra.

On Friday, Vadra said, "Do you see any other face from Congress in UP? You can see my face everywhere," when asked if she was the party's CM face. While BJP, SP and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as its CM face respectively, Congress was avoiding from doing so. Moreover, it is unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.

In contrast, BJP has fielded Yogi incumbent CM Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. On the other hand, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - is most likely to contest from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri.

Congress in UP

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy, 20 lakh government jobs, part waiver of electricity bills, Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal if voted to power. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign, spearheading the 'Ladki hoon Lad sakti hoon' campaign. Congress has decided to contest polls solo but is open to post-poll alliances.