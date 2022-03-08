Mocking Samajwadi Party's claim of 'Bharatiya Janata Party trying to steal votes' in UP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that they could not even wait for March 10, and said it on March 8 itself. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader claimed that the SP supremo during the course of the seven-phased elections had got a sense that the people of UP were 'not serious' about the party.

"In the first list released by the party, the people belonging to the 'jail-bail category' were more. There were fewer numbers of 'Umeedwar (candidates) and more numbers of those who would shatter the hope of the people of the state. I had pointed it out back then, but the same face and traits of the party were seen in the following lists as well," Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Minister added, "Akhilesh Yadav Ji kept repeating that the air is new, the SP is new. You wait for March 10, and you will see that the air is also the same and the SP is also the same. The people will show him the wait and then they will claim that the EVM is bewafa (disloyal). But, they did not even wait for March 10, and claimed on March 8 itself that the EVM is Bewafa (disloyal). "

'EVMs being transported without any information'

The reaction of Anurag Thakur comes in response to Akhilesh Yadav's claim that EVMs are being transported without any information to the candidates. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," the SP supremo said.

He had also cast apprehensions about the exit polls, and claimed that they were trying to 'create a perception' that BJP is winning. The Poll of Exit polls has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP will break the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power in UP for a second consecutive term. According to the Poll of polls, BJP is projected to win 267 seats in the 403-member House while Akhilesh's party may get 123 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and others (including independents) are likely to win 9, 3 and 1 seats respectively.