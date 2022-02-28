BJP MP Harnath Singh Slams Akhilesh Yadav For 'Gullu' Remark On CM Yogi; 'UP Is Holy Land'

Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harnath Singh, slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, said that the SP leader should refrain from using any comments on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that is against the political dignity.

During an election campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election, the SP chief had made an objectionable comment on the bull and his pet dog 'Gullu'.

"At this time, the animals left by Baba Ji are troubling the farmers a lot, but they do not understand whether Baba Ji's favourite animal is bull or Gullu?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

As a reply to this comment, the member of the Upper House of the Parliament said that such terminology should not be used in the election, and especially the UP election. He further stressed that UP is the birthplace of Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and using such language in the birthplace and holy land of UP is not right and contrary to dignity, respect and etiquette of UP and the 23 crore people of the state.

The MP from Uttar Pradesh said, "Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. He should remember it. It is a holy land and it is not proper to use such a language at holy land with such poor type of political terminology," he said while adding that Akhilesh should learn common etiquette of what words to use during campaigning for polls.

Uttar Pradesh election

Harnath Singh further exuded confidence in winning the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election and BJP coming back in power with a thumping majority and said that SP's condition in UP will go from bad to worse. He also added their recent performance is the major reason behind their use of "bad language" during election campaigns.

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.