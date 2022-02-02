In an embarrassment for the saffron party, Samajwadi Party is likely to field BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank from the Lucknow Cantonment seat for the Uttar Pradesh election. As per sources, this shall be a direct fallout of the fact that BJP gave a ticket to UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak even though Joshi had staked claim to this seat.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier, Rita Bahuguna Joshi revealed that she had proposed to resign from Lok Sabha in lieu of her son getting a ticket for the UP polls.

On January 18, the Allahabad MP remarked, "Mayank Joshi has been working there since 2009. He is known in every lane. It is his right (to contest the election). He has applied (for a ticket) like everyone else. He thought that he will give a ticket as our party gives preference to the youth. But when the argument that two persons in the same family cannot get a ticket came to the fore, I wrote a letter to the Congress party saying that I respect the party. I expressed my willingness to give up my present seat if you consider giving him a ticket."

The daughter of ex-UP CM HN Bahuguna, Rita Bahuguna Joshi served as a Congress member for over two decades until 2016 when she joined BJP. In the 2017 Assembly polls, she won from Lucknow Cantonment by defeating Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate by a margin of 33,796 votes and was inducted into the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. However, she had to resign from the Assembly after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Allahabad in the 2019 General election. While SP has already declared its candidate for the Lucknow Cantonment seat, sources revealed that he is likely to make way for Mayank Joshi.

SP eyes comeback in UP elections

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. UP will go to the polls in 7 phases and the results will be declared on March 10.