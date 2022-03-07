BJP MP Rita Joshi's Son Pans Party's 'selective' Stance On Dynasty After Joining SP

Hours after joining Samajwadi Party on March 5, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi lambasted the saffron party's selective stance on dynasty politics. In the last few weeks of the poll campaign, the PM and other BJP leaders had come down heavily on dynasts- which was perceived as a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to the media, Mayank Joshi cited several examples including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj to assert that BJP was not applying the 'one family, one ticket' policy in a uniform manner.

He remarked, "BJP's UP election co-in-charge Anurag Thakur was not a revolutionary. Rajnath Singh's son is contesting the election, he is not a revolutionary. The entire family of Kalyan Singh (is in politics). In Mohanlalganj, an entire family is in politics. Bihar Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan's son and the son of Verma Ji who was a Minister till now (are contesting polls). I feel that the standard should be the same for everyone. Nobody's son or daughter should get a ticket. I understand that you are against dynasty politics. But you can't be selective.'

Accusing the JP Nadda-led party of being "biased" against Brahmins, Mayank Joshi added, "As per my information, 4 Brahmin leaders demanded a ticket for their sons and daughters because they felt that they are aged 73-74 and BJP doesn't give a ticket to anyone aged 75. This included Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Kalraj Mishra, Satyadev Pachauri and Hriday Dixit. They didn't give it to anyone. Perhaps they thought that we shouldn't give anything to them as Brahmins vote for us. You will see people of other castes getting tickets."

On this occasion, he also explained the reason for switching allegiance to SP during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election. The BJP parliamentarian's son opined, "He (Akhilesh Yadav) talks about development, women's security, MSP, farmers, youths, laptops, tablets. Look at what the other side is talking about. I feel that I should stand with a person who talks about progressive things and tries to take this state forward". Miffed at the denial of a ticket from the Lucknow Cantonment seat, Joshi contended that he doesn't need BJP's ticket to contest the election as he has worked there for 13 years.

High-stakes battle for Lucknow Cantonment seat

This seat witnessed a direct faceoff between BJP's Brajesh Pathak and Surendra Singh Gandhi of SP. At present, Pathak is serving as the Minister for Law, Justice and Rural Engineering Service in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from here by defeating Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate by a margin of 33,796 votes and was inducted as a Minister. However, she had to resign from the Assembly after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Allahabad in the 2019 General election.

Though Suresh Chandra Tiwari won this seat in the by-election, speculation was rife that Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP and Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank were also in the race to get the party ticket. Eventually, Pathak who was a sitting MLA from Lucknow Central was nominated from Lucknow Cantonment. Congress' Dilpreet Singh Virk and Anil Pandey of BSP were the other key contenders.