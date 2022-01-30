BJP one short of hitting ‘century’ of candidates facing criminal cases: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP is one short of hitting a “century” of tickets given to candidates with a criminal history, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“Breaking news about baba ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) BJP is just one candidate short of hitting a century of criminal candidates… So far, 99 candidates with criminal history have been given tickets,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Adityanath had on Saturday alleged that Yadav was patronising criminals, goons and mafia and termed the SP as 'dangawadi' (promoting riots), ‘tamanchawadi’ (fond of country-made pistols) and ‘pariwarwadi’ (working for family).

The BJP has, so far, declared 294 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. PTI ABN RHL

