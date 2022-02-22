BJP Questions SP's Ties To 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts Convict; 'Why Is Akhilesh Yadav Silent?'

As Uttar Pradesh gears for the fourth phase of polling on February 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on the opposition Samajwadi Party and questioned Akhilesh Yadav's silence over terror links in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case. Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference in UP's Lucknow said that Akhilesh Yadav's four companions are 'mafia, terrorism, corruption and goondas'.

Referring to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, Anurag Thakur said, "The blast case convict is linked to the Samajwadi Party but Akhilesh Yadav has not responded and have continued to remain silent on the matter. The party has not even made attempts to acknowledge the special court verdict to sentence 38 of the 49 convicted to death."

He stated that serious issues like mafia, terrorism, and corruption were let loose to happen and mentioned that Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari were supporters of Akhilesh when SP was in power. While he said that the Yogi Adityanath government has taken strict actions against the mafia in the state.

Speaking of the incident when the Unnao rape victim's mother tried to immolate herself in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow, the Union Minister said, "Even when women's mother jumped in front of the car, he (Akhilesh) was silent".

He further mentioned that the dead body of a missing girl was found in late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao.

Slamming the SP chief for spreading misinformation about COVID vaccination, Anurag said, "Akhilesh Yadav told everyone to not take COVID vaccine but later he himself received the jab".

Further, the Union Minister expressed confidence in BJP winning the Uttar Pradesh election with a record-breaking majority.

Phase 1, 2 & 3 polling in Uttar Pradesh

In the third phase of the polls, 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and a voter turnout of 60.18% was recorded.

On Monday, February 14, voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 pm with a 64.42% voter turnout. Voting was done across 55 constituencies in nine districts as a total of 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase.

SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur) are some of the prominent candidates who contested in the second phase of elections.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10 as nearly 60% of voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

Uttar Pradesh election

The Election Commission of India had informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7.

Polling for the remaining phases will be held on February 23, 27, and March 3. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: ANI/Republic)