BJP Says SP-RLD's 1st List For UP Elections Full Of Mafias; 'What Message Are You Giving?'

A day after the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance released its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dubbed it as 'proof' that they won't leave the hands of mafias. Speaking to the media, incumbent Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that the list comprises names of 'big mafias'.

"By giving tickets to mafias, what kind of a message are you trying to give? Are you trying to bring the period of riots again?" he said. In the list of 29 names released Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance, 19 are RLD candidates and 10 are form the SP.

RLD-SP alliance release first list of candidates

The SP has fielded Kunwar Singh from Agra Cantt, Madhusudan Sharma from Bah, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Salman Saeed from Kol, Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Nahid Hassan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur, and Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut.

The RLD has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) from Sadabad, Tejpal Singh from Chhata, Pritam Singh from Govardhan, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural), Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh, Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar, and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.

The RLD has also fielded Gajraj Singh from Hapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Dilnawaz Khan from Syana, Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair, Prasann Chaudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purqazi, Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahtaur and Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat.

Besides RLD, SP has announced an alliance with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

"All the small parties will help us to win this election, and then we'll see what to do. Right now we're fighting polls and our objective is for SP to win enough seats to secure a majority," Akhilesh Yadav said in an exclusive conversation with Republic on the UP elections.

The elections are to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.