BJP Slams SP For Criminalizing Politics; '90% Of Their Candidates Have Cases Against Them'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav acrimoniously denounced Samajwadi Party and its supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, over the latter's claims that the saffron party has given tickets to criminal candidates in the impending Uttar Pradesh elections.

Yadav, who is a senior politician from Uttar Pradesh, threw a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and stated that before pointing fingers at the BJP, he should have introspected within as their party is identified for ‘criminalising politics.’ He added that every kid in the state is aware that Samajwadi Party is a party of goons, rioters & criminals.

'90% of SP candidates have cases against them': BJP MP

Harnath Singh Yadav quipped, "Akhilesh Yadav Ji, you are the president of the party which is identified for being a party of criminals, rioters and of those who forcibly occupied the land of innocents. It is known to every child of the state."

He continued and questioned former CM Akhilesh on several politicians from his party who have been accused in several criminal cases. "Being the president of the party, please tell us of which party do Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Nahid Hasan and Mohammad Azam Khan belong to?" he asked.

Responding to SP chief's barb that the saffron party was only one person away from completing a century of candidates with criminal backgrounds, Yadav responded that 90% of Samajwadi Party proposed candidates have been booked under several cases.

"Of all the candidates Samajwadi Party has declared for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, more than 90 per cent of the people have cases registered against them. Samajwadi Party is busy accusing BJP of giving tickets to criminals. No one will believe it," Harnath Singh told ANI.

Without mincing his words, the Upper house MP tore into Akhilesh Yadav and commented that his ‘political sun will set on March 10,’ as the results of the forthcoming elections will be announced on March 10. Yadav went on to claim that SP will wind up on less than 60 seats in the poll-bound state.