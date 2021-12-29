BJP Tweets Video Of SP Workers Burning PM Modi's Effigy; Kanpur Police Assures Action

As the heat of the election rises in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday shared a video that shows Samajwadi Party members burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy. In the video, a group of SP workers are seen burning the PM’s effigy on a roadside in Kanpur. The group also vandalised cars parked nearby causing the police to interfere.

With the video tweeted by the BJP, the party alleged that the SP workers were seen burning the PM’s effigy. As per the video, the group also attacked and vandalised a car after being confronted by a passer-by about the havoc being caused. The BJP also alleged that the SP workers attacked the car because it carried posters of PM Modi over it. The incident comes amid PM Modi's visit to Kanpur. The PM, who was welcomed by a massive crowd here on Tuesday inaugurated the complete section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project and took a ride on the same.

Kanpur Police to take action against vandalisers

Following the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured strict action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the UP police have said that it will further investigate the matter before taking any action. The Kanpur police officials informed that the vandalisers will be arrested. The police also said that they will take action in order to conduct the upcoming UP polls peacefully.

As PM @narendramodi n CM @myogiadityanath work hard n relentlessly to create a Naya Bharat ka Naya UttarPradesh n #DigitalUttarPradesh , the party headed by Akhilesh n family continues its goonda conduct 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/W5Gip6UqKn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 29, 2021

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the SP and said that the party was trying to create havoc in the state. “As PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath work hard n relentlessly to create a Naya Bharat ka Naya UttarPradesh and #DigitalUttarPradesh , the party headed by Akhilesh n family continues its goonda conduct,” MoS Chandrasekhar wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with the Congress party and BSP and is allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The Rashtriya Lok Dal is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD