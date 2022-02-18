In the recently concluded two phases of the Uttar Pradesh election, women voters in large numbers turned up at the polling centres. Keeping in mind the women voters, Bharatiya Janata Party has launched 'Kamal Kitty Club' on the lines of kitty party and the work under the 'kamal kitty club' is scheduled to be performed for 15 days. BJP women workers are conducting a door-to-door meeting to reach out to female voters and the party has even involved women workers from other states for campaigning in UP, according to ANI.

BJP women workers from other states reach Lucknow

BJP women workers from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Bhopal, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhara Pradesh reached Lucknow on Thursday, February 10 and they will be campaigning in the state for 15 days. Workers from other states also known as 'Pravasi workers' is involved in campaigning for the candidate in five assembly seats in Lucknow. Richa Vasisht from the Haryana women's wing of BJP told ANI that she has been doing work in 172 Assembly seats. She highlighted that women in large are exercising their rights to vote at the polling centre and that demonstrates the work that the "BJP government has done. Furthermore, Richa Vashisht insisted that women in UP are welcoming the BJP women workers with "warmth."

People 'happy' with the schemes initiated by BJP: Sita Negi

For campaigning in the state, BJP is also paying attention to the places where the workers from other states are conducting the campaign for the party, like workers who have arrived from Gujarat are campaigning in Gujarati-dominated regions. Sita Negi, Nagar Adhyask, BJP Mahila Morcha of Lucknow highlighted that the women of the state are satisfied with the way the women are treated in the state after the formation of the BJP government, as per the ANI report. Moreover, she insisted that the people of the state are happy with schemes that have been implemented by the party in the state. It is to mention here that the seven-phase elections in UP began on February 10 and two phases of the elections have been held and the third phase is scheduled to be held on February 20. Furthermore, the results of the assembly elections in the UP will be announced on March 10.

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI