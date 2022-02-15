BJP Workers Allegedly Create Ruckus Over Rumours Of SP Bribing Voters In Shahjahanpur

After the polling for the second phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, BJP workers allegedly fired shots and created ruckus inside the Shahjahanpur Police station on Monday, February 14. The violence erupted as the BJP workers demanded action against SP's Tilhar candidate who is claimed to be distributing money to gain the vote.

Superintendent of Police Anand told reporters, "The incident that happened under the jurisdiction of police station Nigohi district Shahjahanpur, has no relation to the conduct of elections in the state. A few complaints were filed mentioning the misconduct of the election campaign by the Samajwadi Party members. The investigation is underway concerning the matter".

The Police further mentioned that it was alleged Samajwadi Party candidate and his supporters were attacked and beaten up. Concerning the incident, the police received 2-3 complaints.

It is learned that if the fake voting case is identified then strict action would be taken against it.

Phase 2 polling in Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, February 14, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election ended at 6 pm with a 62.22 percent voter turnout. Voting was done across 55 constituencies in nine districts as a total of 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase.

SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur) are some of the prominent candidates who contested in the second phase of elections.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10 as nearly 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

Uttar Pradesh Election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: @shahjahanpurpol/Twitter)