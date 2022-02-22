Coming down heavily on Priyanka Vadra for laughing when Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi made the disparaging 'Bhaiya' remark, BJP's Aditi Singh asserted that people won't support Congress in the UP elections. While Singh was elected from Rae Bareli on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Assembly polls, she was at loggerheads with the party after violating the whip by attending the special session of the state Assembly on October 2, 2019. After quitting the party and resigning as an MLA on January 19 this year, she joined BJP and was nominated as the party's candidate from the Rae Bareli seat.

Speaking to the media, she also lamented that no development took place in Rae Bareli despite being the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Singh opined, "There is still a lot of development that needs to be done in Raebareli. Whatever development has happened in Raebareli has been done by my father, late Akhilesh Singh and in future, I will try to ensure maximum development".

Aditi Singh remarked, "Why didn't she (Priyanka Vadra) replicate (women empowerment initiatives) in Punjab and other states where Congress has its own government? On one hand, you will abuse the people of UP and Bihar in Punjab and you think people here will support you? Which world are you living in, Priyanka Ji?"

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over his confidence in SP's victory, she added, "Samajwadi Party which talks about socialism should look at its own candidate list- the kind of people it has given tickets to. Then he should talk about victory. People who have been in jail, facing criminal cases and having a criminal record have been given tickets. The people are tired of this and have become intelligent. The people choose their representative very carefully. Before pressing any button, the people think 10 times. More than half of their candidates are history-sheeters."

Punjab CM stirs row

On February 15, Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. He was addressing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in favour of poll candidate and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon in Ropar. Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to and cheering the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite the fact that she is Congress' UP in-charge.