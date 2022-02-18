Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, SP Baghel, has made a bold prediction saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be defeated by the public in his constituency. Baghel is contesting the UP assembly elections from the same constituency as SP's Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Union Law Minister of State said that Karhal can be called a stronghold of the 'Samajwadis' but only until March 10, when the polling results will be declared.

Recalling the instances when the SP leaders lost, Baghel said that the public would repeat what happened in Ferozabad, Faizabad and Badaun.

"Ferozabad used to be a stronghold of Samajwadi Party. Shreemati Dimple Yadav contested from Ferozabad assuming it was a Samajwadi stronghold and lost the elections. The public here is going to do the same", the BJP candidate said.

'SP has lost the election mentally': Baghel

When asked about three generations of SP - Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav - coming out together in public, Baghel said, "I want to congratulate the people of Karhal that all three generations are fighting the elections."

Adding that Akhilesh Yadav, despite 'picking and choosing' his constituency is facing such tough competition, this shows that his party is going to lose the elections. "I feel bad because Akhilesh Yadav involving his father, who is at an old age and unhealthy, to win the elections shows that they have psychologically lost the elections", Baghel added.

Moreover, he also added that the public has taken the polls into their own hands, and said that the people have got a 'once-in-a-century' opportunity to defeat a 'VIP'.

"When their government comes to power, neither houses are safe nor the shops. They (people) say that Uttar Pradesh's 'betiyan' (daughters) and 'bhainsiyan' (buffalos) both will be safe after SP's defeat."

The state conducted the previous phase of the assembly elections on February 14. The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Image: ANI