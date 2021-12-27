BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Holds Brainstorming Session To Woo Brahmin Voters Ere UP Polls

As a part of its outreach programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a four-member committee with an aim to reach out to the Brahmin communities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The decision was taken at a three-hour marathon meeting called by BJP's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday where he spoke to a dozen of Brahmin leaders at his residence to keep the caste equation in BJP's favour.

Furthermore, the party's informal committee of brahmin leaders will also make an attempt to reach out to the crucial segment of the voters and share the party's various welfare measures carried out for them including the 10% reservation for poor people from the upper caste.

Later after the meeting, it was informed that discussions were held regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and no section of the society or caste is upset with the party. Also while responding to a question from the media, Minister Sharma said that many Brahmin ministers are working together in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and thus party works for taking all sections of the society forward. Apart from that, the meeting also had discussions regarding the issues faced by party leaders in the state and Pradhan also sought feedback for the upcoming UP polls. The meeting which was held at BJP leader's residence in Delhi was attended by several prominent Brahmin leaders from the state including Jitin Prasada, Ramapati Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, several MPs, and state cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Brijesh Pathak.

BJP's Four-member committee for Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh

As per the decision taken in the brainstorming meeting by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, a four-member committee has been formed by the BJP for reaching out to the Brahmin community in the poll-bound state. Through it, senior Brahmin leaders from the party will visit all the 403 assembly constituencies in the state as a part of its outreach programme.

Notably, this move holds major significance as the Brahmin community constitutes 17% of the voter base in Uttar Pradesh, thus, it will further help in gaining a major support base for the saffron party.

Image: PTI