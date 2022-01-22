Hitting out at two opponents with a single arrow, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee & Samajwadi Party (SP) Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday and contended that Akhilesh Yadav has invited Mamata Banerjee to campaign for her because he is aware that his chances of winning are ‘slim’ in the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls.

"The chances of Akhilesh winning the election are slim, therefore he has called Mamata Banerjee to campaign for him. But this is not in the interest of either Akhilesh or Mamata,” Ghosh said.

Further extending his attack, Ghosh drew a comparison with the TMC supremo's 2019 attempt of uniting the opposition front. "Before the 2019 elections, too, the West Bengal CM had invited political leaders from across the country to the Kolkata brigade group and had fed them fish and rice; but to no avail," he said.

'No one will understand her Hindi': Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee campaigning in UP

The West Bengal BJP leader took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee by mocking her ‘Hindi', and commented that no one will understand her Hindi. "Today, Akhilesh Yadav is calling Mamata out of desperation. But how will Mamata help Akhilesh? The people of UP will not be able to understand her Hindi,” he quipped.

Ghosh stated that West Bengal CM is visiting UP, as she wants to become a national leader.

"Anywhere Mamata tried outside of Bengal, she failed. She failed in Tripura and Goa, now UP is an attempt to improve her image. She might be coming forward to lend support. Nobody calls her, she just reaches everywhere because she wants to become a national leader," Ghosh said.

On January 18, Republic had reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be setting foot in the high-octane Uttar Pradesh politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is expected to be the 'national face of the anti-BJP unity' and might campaign with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the poll-bound state from February.

UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri's Karhal

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared that he will contest the forthcoming elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. The upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh shall be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Counting of votes shall and declaration of results will take place on March 10.