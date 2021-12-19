BJP's JP Nadda Says SP Advocated 'corruption, Injustice'; Slams 'parivarwad' Politics

Bharatiya Janata President (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party (SP) advocated for "corruption, injustice, atrocities, and misconduct." He claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, like many others across the country, was tainted by nepotism and dynastic politics, and that only the BJP catered to all sections of the population.

"Contrary to the SP's claims, it is not a new or reformed party. Everyone should be aware that this is the same old SP. Corruption, unfairness, brutality, and misconduct are all associated with it," Nadda said after launching the 'Janvishwas Yatra' in Ambedkar Nagar.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the BJP commenced the yatra from five different locations across the state on Sunday. The yatra is expected to span across at least 400 constituencies. Continuing his attack against political parties in general and the SP in particular, Nadda claimed that nepotism, casteism, and 'pariwarwad' (dynastic politics) affect all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir to those in the South.

'Security and progress where the BJP is present': JP Nadda

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and the PDP are known as 'pariwarwad ki parties.' There are parties like these in Haryana, the South, Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Other than my 'babua' (son), no one else (is their ideology)," he stated.

"Modi, the leader of the BJP, is known for bringing everyone along with him, and the schemes he introduces are for the poor, backward, Dalits, suppressed, and underprivileged. There is security and progress where the BJP is present," Nadda added.

He claimed that the SP had given mining mafia support and that it took a Yogi Adityanath to "clean the state with his exemplary governance." The 'Janvishwas Yatra,' according to Nadda, would visit all 403 Assembly constituencies and interact directly with nearly four crore people. Prior to the 2017 Assembly elections, the party organised six 'Parivartan Yatras,' which covered all of the Assembly districts.

The BJP and its allies won 325 seats in the 2017 elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Jhansi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Bijnore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Ballia, and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Ghazipur kicked off the yatra on Sunday, PTI reported.

