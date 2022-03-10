BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Credits PM Modi For Win In 4 States; 'Brought A Tectonic Shift'

As Bharatiya Janata Party is on its way to forming the government in 4 of the 5 states seeing election results today, former Union Minister and party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thrusday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Speaking exclusively to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prasad highlighted how in spite of the Prime Minister completing 7 years in office, his popularity has not only remained intact but also increased.

"Take the example of Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state of India. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections- a massive victory, then a massive victory in 2017 Vidhan Sabha. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, again a massive victory and now in 2022 Vidhan Sabha, another massive victory. In the biggest state of India, these consecutive victories are no joke," the senior BJP leader said.

He opined, "Do you know why it is happening? The politics of caste, the politics of mafias, the politics of crime, criminal patronage has been given a rebounding loss by the voters, and the politics of hope and delivery has been made to triumph. Therefore, I say that there's a tectonic shift in the country."

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, BJP has won 44 seats and is leading in 205 seats whereas Samajwadi Party candidates have in their name only 5 seats and are ahead in only 18 seats. On the other hand, Congress and BSP are leading in 1-1 seat each.

Besides UP, BJP has won 20 seats in Goa. In Manipur, the saffron party has won 19 seats and is leading on 12. Not to forget, Uttarakhand, where it has won 21 seats and leading on 26 seats. The only disappointment was Punjab, where it just won 2 seats.

Elections were conducted in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faced a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, and in Uttarakhand, it faced a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat.

In Goa, Pramod Sawant faced a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP and Manipur CM Biren Singh faced a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is heavily embroiled in infighting, faced a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.