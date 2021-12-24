After the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) detected tax invasion worth crores on the part of perfume trader Piyush Jain, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that he was the man who launched the 'Samajwadi Perfume' with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, BJP' spokesperson Sambit Patra underlined that hundreds of crores have been recovered, and asked, "Which Samajwadi's black money is that?"

“Samajwadi ka naara hai, janta ka paisa humara hai," he wrote in his tweet.

'Samajwadi kills the fragrance of perfumes too'

Resharing the tweet a few hours later, BJP's Sambit Patra in another jibe at SP underlined that 'perfume is all about fragrance'. He added, "But when the perfume gets in the hands of Samajwadi party, they kill its fragrance too. You can’t hide the smell of corruption in the Samajwadi Party."

Perfume is all about fragrance. But, when the perfume gets in the hands of Samajwadi party, they kill its fragrance too. You can’t hide the smell of corruption in Samajwadi Party. https://t.co/X3dXBvkhts — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 24, 2021

In the run-up to UP Polls 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) in November came up with a novel way to engage in political campaigning by launching their very own brand of perfume 'to end hatred'. Addressing a press conference, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accompanied by other senior leaders launched the 'Samajwadi Sugandh' made up of '22 natural scents'.

Income Tax Raids on Kanpur perfume manufacturer

In raids conducted at the residence and office of Piyush Jain, a perfume manufacturer in Kanpur, the massive amount of cash has been recovered. Vivek Johri, the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that the cash recovery of approximately Rs 150 crore from searches in Kanpur at several locations related to Trimurti Fragrance is the "biggest haul ever".

The teams of CBIC are currently at various premises of businessman Piyush Jain counting cash. "We got the information that Trimurti Fragrances was working without an invoice or tax payment. We searched their three entities and recovered approximately Rs 150 crore cash. This is the biggest recovery ever in the history of CBIC," Johri told reporters.

How did the haul come to light?

Briefing about the details of the searches, Johri said, "Ahemdabad unit of DGGI received intelligence that pan masala and G company Trimurti Fragrance, manufacturers of a branded Gutkha, are transporting materials without any invoices and without paying taxes."

"DGGI Ahemdabad team started searches on the manufacturer of Pan Masala and their supplier. A transporter and a fragrance company of Unnao were also searched as they were providers of fragrance to the pan masala company," he added.

Johri also said that one of the parties involved has accepted the case of tax evasion and has deposited Rs 3 crore for the same.

"No arrest has been made yet," he added.

As per the GST law, if the invoice is more than a certain limit, then it is necessary to generate invoices. During searches, DGGI found an item on which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax rate was 28% plus cess, Johri informed.

"The probe further revealed that these people were dispatching material without any invoice and e-way bills. Two-three parties are involved in this. All the invoices we found were fake. Value of the item suppressed," Johri added.

(With agency inputs)