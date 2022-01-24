BJP's Sambit Patra Slams SP For Fielding 'criminal' Azam Khan From Rampur For UP Elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Surprisingly, other than party chief Akhilesh Yadav's name, senior leader Azam Khan's name was also on the list, who is currently in jail under the charges of land grabbing, encroachment, and providing fake birth certificates.

Reacting to Azam Khan;s inclusion in SP's list, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra lambasted the party, stating that it is the Akhilesh-led party's compulsion to always declare criminals as candidates for polls. Notably, Azam Khan was arrested along with his son and wife in February 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Patra said, "It is Samajwadi Party's compulsion to make the goons and criminals the candidates. New List, same culprit!!"

समाजवादी पार्टी की मजबूरी है

गुंडों अपराधियों को प्रत्याशी बनाना जरूरी है..



लिस्ट नई, अपराधी वही!! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 24, 2022

Azam Khan, who has been booked in more than 84 cases is still in prison. He has been granted bail in most of these cases. The Samajwadi Party leader's son Abdullah who was booked n 43 cases, was granted bail recently while Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen was granted bail in December 2020.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."