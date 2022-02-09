BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Says 'Khela Hobe Means Violence', Slams Mamata's Campaign In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari launched an attack on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee after she began her campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a virtual rally with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow, Banerjee raised the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) that she had used in the West Bengal Assembly polls last year. Following this, BJP’s Adhikari came forward and slammed the same, citing the violence in Bengal that followed the polls.

Mamata Banerjee has now begun campaigning in UP in support of Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party. Following the development, Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari has launched an attack on Banerjee and her ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan. Slamming the West Bengal CM, he said that the slogan she uses originated from across the border and meant violence.

“Khela Hobe is a slogan that originated in Bangladesh. The real Khela is post-poll violence that the TMC unleashed in Bengal. Over 55 BJP workers were killed and more than 300 women were raped after the TMC won the WB elections. This violence is what Khela Hobe means,” Adhikari said.

Furthermore, he also said that every trip of TMC chief to UP will benefit Yogi Adityanath as people condemned the ‘atrocities committed on Hindus in West Bengal’.

"Every visit of Mamata Banerjee in Uttar Pradesh will benefit UP CM Yogi Adityanath. People across the country are now aware of atrocities committed on Hindus after TMC won Bengal assembly polls held last year," Adhikari added.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP and said that the people should call out the UP government for the false promises made. “If BJP is defeated in UP, it will lose in the Centre too. Khela Hobe,” Banerjee said during a public address.

Uttar Pradesh election

UP elections will be conducted in seven phases. While the first phase of the election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Republic Media Network in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25 shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections, winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains - BSP is likely to bag 9-17 seats, Congress 3-9 seats and 0-4 seats for others.

Image: PTI