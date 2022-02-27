Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, BJP's Ayodhya candidate Ved Prakash Gupta exuded confidence in retaining the seat which is considered a party bastion. Interestingly, Samajwadi Party has given the ticket to Pawan Pandey yet again despite the fact that he lost to Gupta in the 2017 Assembly polls by a margin of 50,440 votes.

Gupta maintained that the people will continue to repose faith in the Yogi Adityanath-led government as opposition parties including SP, BSP and Congress had failed to deliver on its promises during its long stints in power.

Ved Prakash Gupta remarked, "BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh with a clear majority. There is no doubt about this. Because the people of Uttar Pradesh has seen that the work that was not done in 75 years has happened during the 5 years of the Yogi government. They will not forget this. These people who are making false slogans, false promises enjoyed a long tenure in power. SP, BSP and Congress were in power for 18 to 20 years."

Taking a dig at SP, the BJP's Ayodhya candidate said, "They would get angry because of the name Ayodhya. They would think that a certain section will be unhappy if I take Ayodhya's name. Lord Krishna would not come in his dreams earlier. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav would get scared if we talk about Mathura and Kashi. He wants to do everything but it is too late now. The train has left the platform." Dismissing the notion that the Brahmin votes will get divided, he highlighted that the community is very proud of the fact that the Ram Mandir is being constructed in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

While Congress and BSP are contesting solo this time, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, BJP has joined hands with Apna Dal led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Sanjay Nishad-led NISHAD Party. The counting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7 whereas the results of the election will be declared on March 10.