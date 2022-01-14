Blast From Past: When SP Maurya Tore Into Now Befriended Samajwadi Party In UP Assembly

With a few weeks left for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, new political controversies are unfolding in the state every day. From high voltage barbs being thrown at the leaders of the opposition camps to ongoing defection of politicians from one party to another, people of the state are witnessing it all.

Recently, three ministers from the BJP-led UP Cabinet jumped the ship and some joined Samajwadi Party, which was followed by some other MLAs as well. Jolting the BJP, the series of resignations was led by the former Labour Minister in CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, SP Maurya.

Watch: SP Maurya condemns Samajwadi Party in UP Assembly

SP Maurya, who is known for having a strong influence on the OBC voters in the state resigned on January 11 from the cabinet and BJP, claiming that the Yogi government had shown ‘grossly neglectful attitude towards Dalits, Farmers, Unemployed youth and, small and medium businessmen in the state.’

However, the claims didn’t go well with the people of the state & BJP leaders who have been pointing fingers at SP Maurya as the politician who once used to denounce the Samajwadi Party, had now eaten his words. Taking to Twitter, a BJP Leader shared a video from the past, where SP Maurya was seen coming down heavily on the Samajwadi Party, who was once a foe, and now a friend of Maurya. In the video, SP Maurya was present in the UP Assembly and can be heard criticising SP heavily, calling them supporters of goons & mafia.

Reacting to the video, a user pointed out that SP Maurya did the same when he defected from BSP to join BJP to fight 2017 polls, as he used to speak ill of BJP, but he later joined the party. “He used to abuse @BJP4India also when he was second to @Mayawati but then @BJP4UP onboarded him as a darling boy .. 90% of @BJP4WBengal was from @AITCofficial,” the user wrote.

He used to abuse @BJP4India also when he was second to @Mayawati but then @BJP4UP onboarded him as a darling boy .. 90% of @BJP4WBengal was from @AITCofficial — rajivgoyal (@rajivgoyal) January 14, 2022

While another insinuated that all politicians are rolling stones, they can switch parties and go back on their words. "Politicians can turn sides anytime, so the general public should also think and speak for any leader keeping this in mind so that they do not harm themselves, as all leaders are rolling stones,” the user commented in Hindi.

नेताओं का कोई भरोसा नहीं होता है वो कब किधर लुढ़क जाए इसलिए आम जनता ने भी किसी भी नेता के लिए उतना ही सोचना और बोलना चाहिए जिससे खुद पर आंच नहीं आए, सभी नेता बिन पेंदी के लोटे होते है . — Manoj Agrawal 🇮🇳 (@manoj_indore) January 14, 2022

Besides, a third pointed out that the BJP is getting the taste of its own medicine, as they have also inducted many politicians from opposition parties. “Everything is fair in love, war and politics. It's more of a fun to the public when the opposition gives you the taste of your own medicine,” the user wrote.

Everything is fair in love, war and politics. It's more of a fun to the public, when the opposition gives you the taste of your own medicine !!! — Rajesh (@RV1177) January 14, 2022

Image: Twitter/ PTI/ ANI