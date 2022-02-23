Brinda Karat Slams Mayawati Over 'Muslims Not Happy With SP' Remark; 'Speaking Like BJP'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat on Wednesday, February 23, attacked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for 'speaking the language of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'. This comes after the BSP chief had said that Muslims are not happy with the Samajwadi Party and voting for the same means extending support to goondas and mafias.

Brinda Karat told ANI, “She (Mayawati) is speaking the language of BJP by targeting a particular community in this way, it is not appropriate at all. I understand the language of the BJP. The language of BJP has been abusive language in this election.”

She mentioned that as the polling for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is in progress, people have come and cast their votes. According to her, a positive wave is observed going against the CM Yogi Adityanath government.

Brinda Karat further accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving divisive speeches, keeping communal issues at the front.

“It is not for people of Uttar Pradesh but the people of the country as a whole to decide what should be the role of the Election Commission,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh Election phase 4

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. In the fourth phase, 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh, and Bundelkhand regions.

It is to be noted that in the third phase of the polls, 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and a voter turnout of 60.18% was recorded. Voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 pm on February 14 with a 64.42% voter turnout.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10, as nearly 60% voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)