UP Polls: BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria Says BJP, SP Causing 'religious Frenzy'

As the runup to the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh heats up, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused political parties of attempting to polarise election campaigning.

"Be it the BJP, the SP, or any other party, all of them are seeking to polarise these elections," Bhadoria told news agency ANI and alleged that all development projects undertaken by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh were planned during the BSP tenure.

"In 2012, Mayawati ji resigned as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. There was a Congress government in power at the time. Mayawati ji designed and proposed most of the projects recently launched by the present BJP government in the state, including the Yamuna Expressway, Lucknow Metro, Ganga Expressway, and even the Jewar International Airport," the BSP leader said. "All of these people are now occupied with cutting the ribbon and stealing awards. The people of Uttar Pradesh believe Mayawati ji to be the best in terms of development and peace and order," Bhadoria added.

Further slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led government, the BSP leader claimed that there is widespread resentment among the people of Uttar Pradesh toward the current government because of the large number of deaths during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"How important Yogi ji was, it was only discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic (sic)," Bhadoria remarked, adding, "State health services were determined to have flaws. There was a massive outcry from the general people. Individuals have a lot of hatred towards Yogi ji because of the high number of people who have died as a result of this."

SP, BJP inciting religious conflict: BSP leader

The BSP leader claimed that the BJP is attempting to incite religious conflict among the public and that the people of Uttar Pradesh are aware of this. Bhadoria expressed confidence that BSP supremo Mayawati will be re-elected as the state's chief minister for the fifth time.

The BSP leader responded to the debate over Hinduism, Hindutva, and other religious matters by saying, "In this election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is also causing a religious frenzy. These individuals intend to polarise the elections in order to incite war by inciting religious conflict. However, the public is on high alert and will show them the way out by electing Mayawati ji as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the fifth time."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)