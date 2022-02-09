Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is to be held tomorrow i.e. on February 10. However, just days of polling, another incident of political violence was reported in UP's Amroha district, where a BSP candidate accused the police of vandalising his party office.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate from Amroha, Naved Ayaz alleged that police lathi-charged his supporters who had gathered for the campaign-related program on Monday night, without any prior warning. He also alleged that the administration threatened him to 'kill in him an encounter' if he insisted any further.

The BSP leader blamed the Opposition Samajwadi Party and the ruling 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident. Ayaz claimed that sitting SP MLA Mehboob Ali was in cahoots with the BJP in attacking him.

"The police entered the party office and attacked my supporters without prior warning. The administration threatened me that if I insisted too much, they will encounter me... SP MLA and administration are involved in this incident... He is also involved with BJP," Naved Ayaz alleged.

Speaking on the incident, Chief officer VK Rana told ANI that the police had received information that Naved Ayaz had violated the Code of Conduct by carrying out an election campaign for BSP even after 8 pm (curfew hours).

"When the police reached the spot, there was a ruckus. People started running here and there, due to which some of them got injured. The matter is under investigation," VK Rana said.

A day left for voting in UP

Polling for the Amroha seat will be held in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, i.e. on February 14. Presently, Mehboob Ali of the Samajwadi Party is the sitting MLA from this seat, having won three consecutive elections.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases -- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

(With inputs from agency)