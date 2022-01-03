BSP Left Red-faced As Its LS MP Ritesh Pandey's Father Joins SP Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

In a big blow to Mayawati ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, sitting BSP MP Ritesh Pandey's father Rakesh Pandey switched allegiance to Samajwadi Party on Monday. Rakesh Pandey served as an MLA from 2002 to 2007 before getting elected to the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014 from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency. On the other hand, his son Ritesh won the Jalalpur seat in the 2017 polls and also secured victory in the 2019 General Election by defeating his BJP opponent with a margin of 95,880 votes.

Speaking to the media, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "First of all, I want to thank BSP leader and former MP Rakesh Pandey. I feel happy that many associates of his are also joining SP today". As of now, it is unclear as to whether Ritesh Pandey will follow suit or choose to remain a member of BSP.

Pandey's decision to join SP is perceived as a setback to the Mayawati-led party which was trying to woo Brahmin voters in order to emulate its 2007 success. On this occasion, Yadav also hit out at the BJP government over the raids on businessmen Piyush Jain and SP MLC Pushpraj Jain. He argued, "The Jain community is a minority. Many Jains are involved in the perfume business. That's why they were attacked".

SP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.