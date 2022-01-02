BSP Slams Akhilesh Yadav's Poll Promises In UP, Says 'Samajwadi Party Is A Party Of Lies'

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's promises in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly Elections, Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party accusing it of spreading lies. BSP has termed Akhilesh Yadav's promises as 'propaganda and deceit' while people of UP know this very well. Making his first poll promise for the year 2022, the SP Chief on Saturday announced 300 units of free domestic electricity for the people of Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power in the state.

'Samajwadi Party creates religious conflict' says BSP:

"Samajwadi Party is a party of lies and propaganda. It is a party of deceit. It creates religious conflict in society in association with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Instead of electricity, they generate loot, deceit and lies," said BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria.

The BSP leader further added that whenever SP has formed a government in Uttar Pradesh, the state has been 'pushed into riots, darkness and loot'.

"This time too, on the occasion of elections, they are making such false promises which can never be fulfilled. Till date, they have not fulfilled basic needs like employment, education, health, fair price to farmers on their produce because Samajwadi party is fighting elections on the basis of lies," added BSP National Spokesperson.

Akhilesh Yadav's promises ahead of UP Polls

Following the steps of Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal who made similar promises, the SP Chief promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to households if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to go to the polls in February to March this year.

Meanwhile, the SP, which is the main contender against the reigning BJP is currently under the radar of authorities with several Income-Tax raids in recent weeks. Calling it a 'witch hunt' by the central agencies, Yadav said he will approach the Election Commission against the 'pre-planned' move of the BJP. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also scoffed at former CM Yadav's promises.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI