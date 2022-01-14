BSP's Arshad Rana Speaks To Republic After Crying; 'Paid Lakhs For UP Election Ticket'

After a video of BSP leader Arshad Rana crying bitterly for being denied a ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election surfaced, the political leader spoke to Republic TV and explained the details of the party's alleged betrayal. In an exclusive interview, the BSP leader alleged that the party had promised him a ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election but denied it at the last moment despite taking a heavy bribe.

Arshad Rana told Republic, "Three days back before announcing the candidate list, Satish Kumar of BSP had demanded Rs 50 lakh from me to get a ticket. I assured of the same by selling my personal property. When I called Stish Kumar on phone and said the amount has been arranged, he told me not to speak these matter on the phone as it can be recorded and used against the party. Then spoke of this referring it to Rs 50".

Providing details of the amount he had to give to the party, ana said, "I have given Rs 4.5 lakh once, then Rs 50,000, and Rs 15 lakh three times."

The BSP leader claimed that he gave the money to state President Naresh Gautam and Sarpal Kataria. When asked if the bribe system is common to get a ticket in the elections, the political leader mentioned that he is unaware of others doing the same and it might be so with many candidates too.

Earlier in the day, in a video, the BSP leader was seen saying, "I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh".

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively.

The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

(Image: Republic)