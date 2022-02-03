In what may be called a pure episode of 'enemy of an enemy is a friend', Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday. While Vadra waved from an open van, the two other leaders, who have joined hands for the upcoming election waved back from their campaign bus amid loud cheers and applause in Bulandshahr as they campaigned for the seven phased UP elections.

As the video of their bonhomie goes viral, Yadav has called the exchange of waves with Vadra an act 'in the name of decency'. Vadra is yet to respond.

In the month of October last year, Yadav and Vadra bumped into each other on the flight en route to Lucknow from Delhi. Even back then, a picture had gone viral which showed Vadra wearing a pink suit while Yadav donning his usual black Nehru jacket.

It is pertinent to mention here that SP-RLD and Congress had jointly entered the poll fray in 2017 and had broken ties after figuring out that it did not work. For the upcoming elections, right in the very beginning, SP had made clear that it would not be contesting in alliance with big parties like Congress and BSP, and had later moved to smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. Congress, on the other hand, is fighting solo. Both are moving forward with the aim of uprooting the BJP under Yogi Adityanath from power in the state.

UP elections will be conducted in seven phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Republic in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains- BSP is likely to bag 9-17, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.